I simply don’t know when this type of thing will end. Getting calls of dozens of animals in filthy, deplorable living conditions. It seems never ending. No vet care for any. When asked how many cats she owned or were inside the owner stated she didn’t know. Obviously that’s a huge issue! The animals are…
A call came in that 23-32 chihuahua and chi mixes were in need of rescue in Mahanoy City. We met with the police and code officer. After waiting a little while we were able to make contact with the owner. He agreed to let us in the house. Most of the dogs were crated in…
The Hillside has just seized 30 dogs, 5 donkeys, 1 goat, 7 cats and many kittens. Please help by donating to help us support these animals. We are bursting with pets that need veterinarian care, food and supplies. Please click here to donate and please consider volunteering your time, supplies and of course adopting. Share…
Now Available at Peace Frog Natural! This tie-dye is perfect for summer and supports our shelter! Smooch My Pooch & Kiss My Cat Just $28 Get yours today! Share this! …FacebookTwitterPinterestDiggStumbleUponemailPrint